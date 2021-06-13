UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $32,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

