UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,977 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.96% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $33,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.24.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

