UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $32,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after buying an additional 229,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,481,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,613,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,229,000 after buying an additional 72,059 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

