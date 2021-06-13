UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 152.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $29,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 598,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 371,674 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,889,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

