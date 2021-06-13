UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PATH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.83. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

