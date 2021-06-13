Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $104.05 million and $645,880.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,984.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01586364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00451205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018093 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002866 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

