UMA (UMA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23.09 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. UMA has a market cap of $717.03 million and approximately $23.09 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.77 or 0.00030300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00800448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.15 or 0.08047795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00084112 BTC.

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,873,441 coins and its circulating supply is 60,940,789 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

