UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNCRY shares. Erste Group upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of UNCRY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 68,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,075. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

