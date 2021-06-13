United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.63.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.