United Parcel Service’s (UPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $261.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.63.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

