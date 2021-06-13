Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE UTL opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Unitil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $853.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Unitil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

