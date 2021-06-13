Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPST) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Upstart’s (NASDAQ:UPST) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Upstart had issued 12,015,690 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $240,313,800 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $191.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.