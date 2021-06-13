Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading Down 2.2%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 211,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 157,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UROY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $2.80 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Uranium Royalty from C$3.15 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

