USDK (USDK) Market Cap Tops $28.66 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and $170.67 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00163744 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00185810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.28 or 0.01072761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,908.99 or 1.00028281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.