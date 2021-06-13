V-ID (VIDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00801383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.22 or 0.08062668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00084282 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

