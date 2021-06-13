Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:VLATU) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLATU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

