Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,525 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $65.01 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

