Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $8.75 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.