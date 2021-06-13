Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1,486.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,923 shares of company stock valued at $85,012,974. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

