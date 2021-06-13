Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,438 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $230,334,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

