Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,729 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

