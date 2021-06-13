Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $305,321,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $390.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $390.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

