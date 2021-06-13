Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sells $380,440.00 in Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.74 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.27.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
