Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sells $380,440.00 in Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.74 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after buying an additional 662,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 540,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vaxart by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

