Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,155,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 16,753,656 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $7.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.