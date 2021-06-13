Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,155,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 16,753,656 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxart by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.