Venus (XVS) Price Tops $23.22 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $23.22 or 0.00064884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $235.87 million and $35.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,794.37 or 1.00029537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00032145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000990 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,159,014 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars.

