Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of VRA opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $427.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 28,528 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $354,317.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

