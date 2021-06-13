Verso (NYSE:VRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 244,682 shares.The stock last traded at $17.54 and had previously closed at $17.01.

VRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $547.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

