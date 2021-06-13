Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vicor were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vicor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $92.98 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.