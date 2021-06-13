Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,810 GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $280.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Research analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

