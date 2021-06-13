Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 11,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

OCX opened at $5.45 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $489.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

