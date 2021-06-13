ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Major Shareholder Sells $25,671,000.00 in Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VRAY opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $939.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.05.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

