VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $972,759.56 and $364.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.95 or 0.14891250 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,613,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

