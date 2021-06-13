Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.44 on Friday. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 380.69% and a negative net margin of 153.96%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

