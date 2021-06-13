Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $3.25 million and $197.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 4,251.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.18 or 0.00326907 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

