Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.31. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

