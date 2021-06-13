Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 165 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $336.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $336.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

