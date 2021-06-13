Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,721 shares of company stock valued at $320,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRA stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

