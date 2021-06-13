Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.