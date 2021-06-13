Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $271,000 in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 16.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $213,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,428,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTZ. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

INTZ opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

