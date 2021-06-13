Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $333,000 Investment in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Evelo Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $9,630,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

