Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 6,839 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.