Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. 264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 215,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $789.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.09.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $46,318,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

