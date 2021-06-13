Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Cap of $81,185.36

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $81,185.36 and approximately $4,185.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013664 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

