Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Shares of VOYA traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.04. 1,243,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $989,181 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Bank boosted its position in Voya Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Voya Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

