Vroom (VRM) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) is one of 29 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vroom to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vroom alerts:

This table compares Vroom and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.36 billion -$202.80 million -18.13 Vroom Competitors $6.49 billion $175.08 million 4.84

Vroom’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27% Vroom Competitors 3.54% 134.64% 5.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vroom and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61 Vroom Competitors 205 1089 1338 46 2.46

Vroom currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.84%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vroom competitors beat Vroom on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.