Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 3.7%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63. 3,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,502,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VUZI. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vuzix by 118.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 143.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

