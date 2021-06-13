Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA remained flat at $$55.31 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $110,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.