Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $140.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,410,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

