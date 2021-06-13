Waterdrop Inc.’s (NYSE:WDH) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 16th

Waterdrop’s (NYSE:WDH) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Waterdrop had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WDH opened at $7.98 on Friday. Waterdrop has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

